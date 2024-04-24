Open Menu

Two Brick-kilns Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Environment Protection Department (EPD) Assistant Director Engineer Ali Raza sealed two brick-kilns in district Sargodha for not adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for improving environment.

He sealed Jhawery Bricks Company at Shahpur city and Jalal Bricks Company at Chakrala during a surprise visit here on Wednesday.

He directed all brick-kiln owners to take environment friendly measures within a week; otherwise cases would be lodged against them.

