Two Brick Kilns Sealed In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:25 PM

The environment protection department (EPD) sealed two brick kilns and imposed fine amounting to Rs 200,000 for causing pollution here in the district

According to spokesperson here on Thursday, the teams during the ongoing anti-smog drive conducted raid in various areas and sealed Masha Allah bricks company of chak 39/14L Kaswaal and New Al-Masoom company of chak 5/14L ,besides a fine of Rs.

200,000 imposed on them.

Inspector environment said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination and strict action will be taken against the violators.

