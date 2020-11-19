UrduPoint.com
Two Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Two brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department Thursday sealed two brick kilns over violation of the government instructions regarding smog, during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department headed by Inspector Qaisar Mehmood conducted raid at Chak No 96-NB and found that owners of two kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.

The teams sealed these kilns for causing smog and registered cases against theowners-- Ali Imran and Qaisar Iqbal.

