Two Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Two brick kilns sealed in sargodha

The Environment Protection Department on Friday sealed two brick-kilns for violating government instructions regarding smog across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department on Friday sealed two brick-kilns for violating government instructions regarding smog across the district.

According to a spokesperson,the teams conducted raids at Chak No 117-SB, Chak No 118-SB and found that owners of two kilns--Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Bashir were failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.

The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases.

