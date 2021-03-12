Two Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:04 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department on Friday sealed two brick-kilns for violating government instructions regarding smog across the district.
According to a spokesperson,the teams conducted raids at Chak No 117-SB, Chak No 118-SB and found that owners of two kilns--Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Bashir were failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns.
The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases.