UrduPoint.com

Two Brick Kilns Sealed Over Violation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Two brick kilns sealed over violation

District administration sealed two brick kilns over violations including failure in converting their brick baking facilities to zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution here Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration sealed two brick kilns over violations including failure in converting their brick baking facilities to zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution here Wednesday.

As per directives of the provincial government, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Sarfraz Anjum launched a crackdown against the brick kilns Clausing environmental pollution. The officer sealed two kilns situated in Kukarhatta area of Tahsil Kabirwala.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant director said that government orders would be implemented strictly and violators would face legal action.

Related Topics

Technology Kabirwala Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

60 minutes ago
 HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billi ..

HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billion circular debt issue via ren ..

48 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

58 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.