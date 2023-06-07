Two brick kilns sealed over violation

District administration sealed two brick kilns over violations including failure in converting their brick baking facilities to zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution here Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration sealed two brick kilns over violations including failure in converting their brick baking facilities to zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution here Wednesday.

As per directives of the provincial government, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Sarfraz Anjum launched a crackdown against the brick kilns Clausing environmental pollution. The officer sealed two kilns situated in Kukarhatta area of Tahsil Kabirwala.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant director said that government orders would be implemented strictly and violators would face legal action.