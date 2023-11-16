Open Menu

Two Brick Kilns Sealed, Rs 200,000 Fine Imposed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The district environment protection department during a crackdown sealed two brick kilns besides imposing fine of Rs 200,000 on them for continuing the business without installing zigzag technology, here on Thursday

Deputy Director Environment Umar Ashraf said that a team during checking in chak 57-JB found two kilns being operated without using zigzag technology. Therefore, the team sealed the kilns and also got registered cases against their owners.

