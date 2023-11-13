Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

The district environment protection department during a crackdown sealed two brick kilns besides imposing fine of Rs 200,000 on them for continuing the business without installing zigzag technology, here on Monday

Deputy Director Environment Umar Ashraf said that the teams sealed Khurshid bricks in Chak No 70-JB, Mansooran and Adil bricks near Chak 276-JB, Gojra Road.