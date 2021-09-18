Two bricks kilns sealed over violation of zig-zag technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The Environment department has sealed two bricks kilns over violation of zig-zag technology during an operation launched here on Saturday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the environment department under the supervision of Assistant Director Sarfraz Anjum launched an operation against the bricks kiln failed to adopt latest zig-zag technology under government directives to control environmental pollution. The team sealed two bricks kilns Al-Aziz Bricks and Abdullah Bricks during separate raids at Chack 67/15-L and Adda Chab Kalan Mian Channu.

Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum said that application has been moved against the owners of both kilns for registration of FIRs against them. He said that the environment department has started a crackdown against kilns and industrial units causing environmental pollution. He warned kiln owners to adopt zig-zag technology otherwise strict action would be taken against them.