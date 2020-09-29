UrduPoint.com
Two Brothels Busted; 11 Including Four Women Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two brothels busted; 11 including four women arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have busted two brothels and arrested 11 accused including four women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to police, Saddar Baroni Police, on tip-off conducted a raid at a prostitution den being run by Faisal and Umar at Girja Road in its jurisdiction and netted eight namely Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Anil, Muhammad Mehtab, Arbaz Shehzad, Umar Sharif and three women allegedly involved in immoral activities.

Meanwhile, Rawat police also conducted a raid at a brothel and rounded up three accused namely Zameer Salman, Naveed Ahmed and a woman.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

