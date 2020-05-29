Two brother shot dead over property dispute Mianwali

Wo people were gunned down in an incident of firing in Chaddro police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Two people were gunned down in an incident of firing in Chaddro police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Ayub Khan resident of Chaddro Tehsil Wan Bhachhran had dispute with his cousins Khalid, Arshed and Imran over distribution of 3 Acres land and other family matters.

On day of incident the accused Imran along with his two brothers Arshed and Khalid have quarreled with their cousins over the matter and opened fire; as a result two brothers Ayub Kahn and Muhammad Sarwar Khan and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; on the report of deceased's Uncle Hamdan Khan Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.