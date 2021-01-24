UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Brother, Their Sister Die In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Two brother, their sister die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two brother and their sister died in road accident as their motorcycle was hit by a car at tehsil Jatoe.

According to Rescue 1122, two brother namely Asif and Sumair along with their sister Sameena, resident of Basti Gudaro, were heading to somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle collided with a car. Resultantly, they died. Another person on car also sustained injuries. The injured person identified as Umar was shifted to THQ Hospital Jatoe. The deceased were kids of a citizen namely Aabid Hussain. The police concerned is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.