Two brother, their sister die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two brother and their sister died in road accident as their motorcycle was hit by a car at tehsil Jatoe.

According to Rescue 1122, two brother namely Asif and Sumair along with their sister Sameena, resident of Basti Gudaro, were heading to somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle collided with a car. Resultantly, they died. Another person on car also sustained injuries. The injured person identified as Umar was shifted to THQ Hospital Jatoe. The deceased were kids of a citizen namely Aabid Hussain. The police concerned is investigating the incident.