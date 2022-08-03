Two brothers among four killed in Jhal Magsi clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Four people of same family including two real brothers were gunned down in an armed clash between two rival factions in Jhal Magsi Balochistan over a land dispute.

Levies force and law enforcement personnel rushed to the site.

Levies force personnel took the bodies in their custody and shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital of Jhal Magsi.

The law enforcement officials launched further investigation into the matter.