Two brothers among four killed in separate firing incidents

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) ::At least four persons including two brothers were killed in two separate incidents of firing occurred here in the jurisdiction of Parwa and University police stations, police confirmed on Monday.

In the first incident, four assailants riding on two bikes opened indiscriminate firing in a shop situated at Bhutaisar Stop, as a result of which two brothers identified as Sajjad Hussain Baloch, Imdad Hussain Baloch and a person Mukhtiar Hussain died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

The police contingent on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Najamul Hasnain rushed to the spot and collected evidences after shifting the bodies to district headquarters hospital for completing medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the DPO has directed concerned quarters to probe the incident and conduct search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the triple murder case at the earliest.

In other incident of firing in the jurisdiction of University Police Station, a man was killed while other was injured by their rivals. The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital while a case was registered against the murderers.