Two Brothers Among Three Killed In Gujranwala Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A fatal incident in Rahwali, Gujranwala district of Punjab claimed the lives of at least three youngsters, including two brothers, on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, rescue officials tragic accident occurred in Gujranwala when three youths were fatally hit by a speeding truck, a private news channel reported.

Authorities responded swiftly to the tragic incident in Gujranwala, with police and rescue teams arriving at the scene.

An investigation is underway and the victims' bodies have been transported for further procedures.

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene.

