Open Menu

Two Brothers Among Three Killed In Road Accident In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Two brothers among three Killed in road accident in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Three persons, including two brothers were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda.

As a result of accident, three persons including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.

The Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team have also started search operation to trace the driver of the truck.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

36 minutes ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

48 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

51 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

51 minutes ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

1 hour ago
Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,0 ..

Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,000 amid rescue operation

1 hour ago
 Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1, ..

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

7 hours ago
 US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

16 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan