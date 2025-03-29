Two Brothers Among Three Killed In Road Accident In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Three persons, including two brothers were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda.
As a result of accident, three persons including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.
The Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team have also started search operation to trace the driver of the truck.
