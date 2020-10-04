Two Brothers Among Three Killed In Separate Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:40 PM
RENALA KHURD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Three people including two brothers were killed in separate road accidents during the last 24 hours.
According to police, two brothers- Hamad and Ahmed were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck ran over them, some three kilometers away from 14-beat office at National Highway.
Both the brothers died on the spot.
In another incident which happened at Renala Khurd bypass where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorcycle.
As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Kashif died on the spot while another youth sustained multiple injuries.
The injured was shifted to hospital.