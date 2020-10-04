Two brothers among three killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Three people including two brothers were killed in separate road accidents during the last 24 hours.

According to police, two brothers- Hamad and Ahmed were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck ran over them, some three kilometers away from 14-beat office at National Highway.

Both the brothers died on the spot.

In another incident which happened at Renala Khurd bypass where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorcycle.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Kashif died on the spot while another youth sustained multiple injuries.

The injured was shifted to hospital.