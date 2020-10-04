UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Brothers Among Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two brothers among three killed in separate incidents

RENALA KHURD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Three people including two brothers were killed in separate road accidents during the last 24 hours.

According to police, two brothers- Hamad and Ahmed were riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck ran over them, some three kilometers away from 14-beat office at National Highway.

Both the brothers died on the spot.

In another incident which happened at Renala Khurd bypass where a recklessly driven truck hit a motorcycle.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Kashif died on the spot while another youth sustained multiple injuries.

The injured was shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Renala Khurd From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

31 minutes ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

2 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.