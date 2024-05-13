Two brothers arrested for shooting driver during robbery

The Police on Monday arrested two brothers who allegedly shot and injured a dumper driver in the Pathargarh area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Police on Monday arrested two brothers who allegedly shot and injured a dumper driver in the Pathargarh area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to police sources, Faisal Ali and his brother Tariq Ali intercepted Abdul Qayyum's dumper at gunpoint as he was en route to load a stone crush at crusher plants in Pathargrah.

When the driver attempted to escape, the suspects fired shots, injuring him. Fortunately, the driver managed to evade further harm and flee from the scene.

Subsequently, the police successfully tracked down and arrested the suspects, recovering two pistols from their possession.

APP/nsi/378