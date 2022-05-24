UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Convicted In Human Trafficking Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Two brothers convicted in human trafficking case

Special Judge Central Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvaiz Akhtar has convicted two brothers involved in a human trafficking case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Special Judge Central Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvaiz Akhtar has convicted two brothers involved in a human trafficking case.

As per prosecution, FIA police had arrested two brothers, Saleem and Abdur Rehman, as the accused had received Rs.

1.94 million from Mubashar Rehman and Muzammil Rehman for sending them abroad but later the accused neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.

After hearing case, the judge awarded 8 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1.5 million to each accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine Abdur Rehman Money Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

Von Der Leyen Says No Chance of Striking Deal on R ..

Von Der Leyen Says No Chance of Striking Deal on Russian Oil Embargo at Next EU ..

46 seconds ago
 FPCCI president suggests formulation of "National ..

FPCCI president suggests formulation of "National Economic, Trade Policy" to ove ..

2 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Says Greatest Underinvestment Globally ..

Bill Gates Says Greatest Underinvestment Globally Still in Infectious Disease

2 minutes ago
 SHCC takes anti -quackery initiatives in District ..

SHCC takes anti -quackery initiatives in District East

2 minutes ago
 Anti-state elements to be dealt with iron fist :CM ..

Anti-state elements to be dealt with iron fist :CM

2 minutes ago
 US Commerce Secretary Says Export Controls Imposed ..

US Commerce Secretary Says Export Controls Imposed on Russia Not Going Away 'Any ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.