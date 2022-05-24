Two brothers convicted in human trafficking case

Special Judge Central Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvaiz Akhtar has convicted two brothers involved in a human trafficking case

As per prosecution, FIA police had arrested two brothers, Saleem and Abdur Rehman, as the accused had received Rs.

1.94 million from Mubashar Rehman and Muzammil Rehman for sending them abroad but later the accused neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.

After hearing case, the judge awarded 8 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1.5 million to each accused.