Two brothers convicted in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Saturday awarded death sentence to two brothers involved in a murder case.

The court ordered the convicts to pay Rs 2.

1 million as compensation to the heirs of victim.

According to the prosecution, Sohail and Gohar, residents of Purana Bhalwal abducted Amer Shahzad and killed him on suspicion of illicit relations with theirsister, in 2009.

Bhalwal police arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.