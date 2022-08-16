UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Crushed To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Two brothers crushed to death in a collision between passenger bus and a motorcycle near 9-Kasi at Multan-Vehari road on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Two brothers crushed to death in a collision between passenger bus and a motorcycle near 9-Kasi at Multan-Vehari road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Allah Yar resident of Village 109/10-R was returning home along with his brother Allah Dita on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, Allah Yar died at the spot while Allah Dita sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue officials shifted the injured to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case and started the investigations into the incident.

