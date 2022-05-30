Two brothers crushed to death in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) May 29 (APP):Two real brothers were crushed to death, while their third brother severely injured allegedly by a woman-driven over-speeding vehicle in remote Barnala town of Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, police said.

According to the first information report lodged with the concerned police Station in Barnala by Sufi Allah Ditta s/o Muhammad Khan r/o Gulbahar, Barnala, father of the ill-fated deceased, an over-speeding Parado bearing No. ( 3730 – BF ), driven by a local lady Sumaira Ayub run over three of his sons.

They named as Ahmed Raza Gul (aged 14/15 years), Dyme Gul (13 ) and Abdullah Gul (10/12) travelling on a CD-70 motor bike (No.

ABG – 5942) near Parko petrol station in the town while they were getting back from Kot Jaimal bazaar.

The bike driver Ahmed Raza Gul died on the spot while his seriously injured brother Abdullah Gul died on way to the hospital. Their third grievously injured brother Dyme Gul has been admitted in Barnala Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Barnala police has booked the lady driver of the Parado Jeep under sections 320 and 337 AKPC and further investigations are in progress.