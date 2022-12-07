Two brothers deprived of cash at gunpoint

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Two unidentified armed robbers snatched cash from two brothers at gun point at Tariqabad on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Aslam along with his brother Khurram Shahzad residents of Village 67/10-R were returning home after drawing cash Rs 550,000 when two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted them near Tariqabad.

The outlaws held the brothers hostage at gun point and snatched cash from them. They opened fire on the brothers when they tried to resist the robbery bid and fled away.

Police have started the investigations into the incident.