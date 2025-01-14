Two brothers deprived of cash, valuables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Robbers snatched cash and other valuables from two brothers, in the limits

of Raza Abad police station.

According to the police, Shabir with his brother was travelling on a motorcycle in Babar

colony when bandits stopped them at gunpoint and looted cash, cell phones, and other valuables.

The accused fled away while the police registered a case.

Separately, Nishatabad police detained two alleged accused from Daewoo Road

and recovered a rickshaw from their possession.