Two brothers die after consuming toxic alcohol in Shugran

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Aleast two real brothers died on Monday in Shugran after consuming toxic homemade alcohol while the third one was admitted at the hospital in critical condition.

Balakot police said three hotel workers from Punjab drank toxic liquor at tourist spot Shugran and were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

At the hospital two real brothers named Nauman Maseeh and Arslan Maseeh sons of Asif died while another Noman son of Khusnaseeb was stated to be in critical condition.

Bodies of both the brothers belonging to Gujranwala, Punjab were sent to their native city after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Balakot police have registered a case and started investigation into the death of two brothers from toxic liquor.