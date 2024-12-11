- Home
Two Brothers Die And Four Others Injured As Van Plunges Into Ravine Near Dubai Hotel, Dhamtoor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A tragic road accident near Dubai Hotel, Bagnother on Wednesday left two labourers dead and four others seriously injured as a Bedford passenger wagon plunged into a deep ravine.
According to rescue officials, six labourers were on board the vehicle when it met with the accident. Upon receiving the call, rescue teams from Nathiagali and Nawan Station promptly reached the scene to provide assistance.
The four injured laborers, identified as Ijdar Khan, Tahir Khan, Ayaz Khan and Rovid Khan, were given initial medical treatment at the site before being shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for further care.
Tragically, two labourers, who were real brothers, Salman Saeed and Jehad, lost their lives in the accident. Their bodies were recovered from a deep ravine after a two-hour-long rescue operation.
The bodies were later shifted to the hospital for further legal procedures.
