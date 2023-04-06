Two brothers die as car plunges in River Swat: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Two brothers died and another was injured when their car plunged into River Swat on Thursday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at Shegazai Manglawar in the Swat district where the driver lost control over the wheel-steering and plunged into river Swat.

As a result, Murad Ali and Inayatullah Khan son of Gul Muhammad resident of Shagai died on the spot while their cousin, Ibrahim Khan sustained critical wounds.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to their native village and injured to hospital.