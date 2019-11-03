UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Die As Tractor-trolley Hits Motorbike In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 01:50 PM

Two brothers die as tractor-trolley hits motorbike in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Two real brothers were died on the spot while other one was seriously wounded when a speeding tractor-trolley hits a motorbike coming from opposite side in Bahawalpur on Sunday afternoon.

As per details, two real brothers were driving the bike at the time of the incident and they met with an accident when they came on the main road.

A tractor-trolley hit into the bike and killed two and injured one.

Police official informed that they were immediately shifted the one injured and two bodies in hospital by Rescue 1122 teams, private news channel reported.

The bodies have been handed over to their relatives after lodging a case, he said.

The police official said the driver of the tractor-trolley had fled the scene shortly after the accident.

A team has been formed for his arrest, he added.

