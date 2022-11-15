Two brothers die due to mudslide in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Two brothers died on Tuesday due to a mudslide during excavation for a water connection in North Nazimabad area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Two brothers died on Tuesday due to a mudslide during excavation for a water connection in North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, the ill-fated brothers, identified as Muzamal and Sufyan, were buried under the mudslides debris when the road they were digging to lay a water pipeline caved in.

The unfortunate incident happened in Block S of North Nazimabad.

The body of one person was recovered who died on spot from the wreckage, while the other died on the way to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness.

According to the police officials, after legal proceedings, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.