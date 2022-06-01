UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Die In Harnai Landmine Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Two brothers die in Harnai landmine blast

Two brothers died in a landmine explosion at Sarliza area of Harnai district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Two brothers died in a landmine explosion at Sarliza area of Harnai district on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai, both victims were on their way to an unidentified place in a tractor when it hit the planted landmine, As a result, both brothers namely Nizamuddin and Salahuddin died on the spot while their tractor was completely damaged in the blast.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital where and later were handed over to their heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force on information reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out the suspects.

