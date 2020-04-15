UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Die In Quetta Road Mishap

Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:39 PM

Two brothers die in Quetta road mishap

Two persons died and another sustained injuries as a car overturned on the National Highway at Sibi Road area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons died and another sustained injuries as a car overturned on the National Highway at Sibi Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were going in car when it turned turtle on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, two brothers died on the spot while one Hazoor Bakhsh sustained injuries.

Police reached on the site of accident and shifted the bodies and the injured to civil hospital.

The bodies were identified as 12-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim and his brother, 10-year- old Muhammad Fehd s/o Abdul Rehman. Both bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and stated investigation.

