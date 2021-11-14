Two brothers die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Two minor brothers died in road mishap after motorcycle loader rickshaw overturned at Mochiwala bridge in Shehr Sultan.

According to Rescue 1122, three brothers namely Mujahid (14), Junaid (12) and Muhammad Ali (8), residents of Kalarpulwali, drove their loader-rickshaw without permission from their elders.

All of a sudden, their rickshaw overturned due to alleged over speeding. Resultantly, two brothers Junaid and Muhammad Ali died on the spot. However, Mujahid sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali.