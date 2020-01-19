Two brothers die in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Two brothers died in a road accident on Sunday when a tractor-trolly hit a motorbike near Khoi Stop at Pasrur Road.

According to police, Amjad 42 and Safdar 38 were on their way riding a motorbike.

When they reached near Khoi Stop, a speeding tractor-trolly, coming from the same side hit them. As a result, both died on-the-spot.

The locals brought the dead bodies to nearby hospital.

Driver of the tractor-trolly managed to flee the scene. Police have registered a case.

