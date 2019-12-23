UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Die In Road Accident In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:18 PM

Two brothers die in road accident in Karachi

Two brothers were run over by a 22 wheeler trailer near Indus Chowrangi off Korangi Road, in the Awami Colony police limits on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two brothers were run over by a 22 wheeler trailer near Indus Chowrangi off Korangi Road, in the Awami Colony police limits on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), PS- Awami Colony Homayyon Ahmed, two young brothers namely Naseem (20) and Waseem (19) were on the way to their workplace on a motorcycle that was hit by the heavy vehicle crushing them to death.

They were said to be working as security guards and were associated with a private company.

According to area police the trailer driver, Nabil, has been arrested and required legal procedures were being completed against him.

