Two brothers die in road accident in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two brothers were run over by a 22 wheeler trailer near Indus Chowrangi off Korangi Road , in the Awami Colony police limits on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), PS- Awami Colony Homayyon Ahmed, two young brothers namely Naseem (20) and Waseem (19) were on the way to their workplace on a motorcycle that was hit by the heavy vehicle crushing them to death.

They were said to be working as security guards and were associated with a private company.

According to area police the trailer driver, Nabil, has been arrested and required legal procedures were being completed against him.