Two Brothers Die In Road Accident In Multan

6 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:48 PM

Two brothers die in road accident in Multan

A recklessly driven trailer killed two brothers riding on a motorbike in a road accident here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) : A recklessly driven trailer killed two brothers riding on a motorbike in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the deceased identified as Asad and Ayyub, sons of Abdul Hakeem, resident of Basti Mithu (Shujabad), were riding a motorcycle when a trailer hit their two-wheeler.

Both the brothers died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to their home by Rescue 1122.

