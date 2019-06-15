Two brothers die in road accident in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) : A recklessly driven trailer killed two brothers riding on a motorbike in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the deceased identified as Asad and Ayyub, sons of Abdul Hakeem, resident of Basti Mithu (Shujabad), were riding a motorcycle when a trailer hit their two-wheeler.

Both the brothers died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to their home by Rescue 1122.