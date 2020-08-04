Two brothers die of poisonous food

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Two brothers have died and four members of same family became unconscious after they had consumed poisonous food near Thana Bola Khan in Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

According to media reports, two brothers Mumtaz aged 17 and Sikandar, 27 have breathed their last in a local hospital where they were brought from village Ghulam Rasool Palari of Thana Bola Khan after consuming poisonous food and condition of four other members of same family was said to be out of danger.