Two brothers die, third injured in Nowshera accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Two real brothers were killed, and another was injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tractor in the Kheshgi Payan area of the Nowshera district, police reported on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Shah Swar Chowk of Kheshgi Payan where three brothers travelling on a motorcycle were hit by a tractor trolley.

As a result, two brothers identified as 16-year-old Muhammad Zohaib, and 13-year-old Muhammad Talha died at the scene while their third brother, Muhammad Owais was injured.

The brothers belonged to the Kheshgi Bala area of Nowshera district. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Nowshera Hospital.