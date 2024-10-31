Two Brothers Die, Third Injured In Nowshera Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Two real brothers were killed, and another was injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tractor in the Kheshgi Payan area of the Nowshera district, police reported on Thursday.
The unfortunate incident took place in Shah Swar Chowk of Kheshgi Payan where three brothers travelling on a motorcycle were hit by a tractor trolley.
As a result, two brothers identified as 16-year-old Muhammad Zohaib, and 13-year-old Muhammad Talha died at the scene while their third brother, Muhammad Owais was injured.
The brothers belonged to the Kheshgi Bala area of Nowshera district. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to Nowshera Hospital.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alexander William declared uncontested winner of Chaklala Cantonment Board's Special Interest Seat38 seconds ago
-
Community effort leads to polio vaccination breakthrough42 seconds ago
-
Ayaz extends Diwali greetings to Hindu community11 minutes ago
-
Use of extensive force against peaceful protesters condemned21 minutes ago
-
Body found in Chichawatani canal21 minutes ago
-
150 new dengue cases reported in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner calls for intensified efforts in anti-polio campaign41 minutes ago
-
Diwali Celebrated in North Sindh50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar PMs discuss trade, investment cooperation, high-level exchanges51 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets Hindu community on Diwali51 minutes ago
-
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die55 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima, Tessori distribute ration bags among deserving people1 hour ago