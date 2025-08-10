Open Menu

Two Brothers Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Taunsa

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in Taunsa as two minor brothers lost their lives under mysterious circumstances, while a third child is fighting for his life in hospital.

The deceased children were identified as 2-year-old Gul Muhammad and 15-month-old Muhammad Umar. Their 4-year-old brother, Moinuddin, is currently under critical care at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Taunsa.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) DG Khan, Tariq Wilayat, visited the THQ hospital. He met with the children’s father to understand the details of the incident and was briefed by the medical team on the condition of the surviving child.

Later, DPO Tariq Wilayat visited the family’s home, the site where the tragedy occurred. He expressed condolences to the grieving family and directed the police and forensic teams to gather all possible evidence to determine the cause of death. Investigation officers and forensic experts are meticulously examining the scene.

According to a spokesperson from Dera Ghazi Khan Police, a comprehensive investigation was underway, exploring all possible angles. Authorities are utilizing every available resource to uncover the truth behind the incident and ensure suspects involved in the incident brought to justice.

