Open Menu

Two Brothers Die While Cleaning Well

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Two brothers die while cleaning well

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Two real brothers died while cleaning a well at a village Melidug in Tehsil Timargara here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 the victims, identified as brothers Shoaib Muhammad Umar 22 and Sohail Umar 26 had gone to clean a well but lost consciousness after allegedly inhaling the toxic gases.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, pulled out the victims rushed them to district headquarters hospital Timargara in an ambulance while giving them first aid on the way. However the doctors declared both the brothers dead.

Related Topics

Dead Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

37 minutes ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

1 hour ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

1 hour ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

1 hour ago
 Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

2 hours ago

Masood Khan decorates Urooj Aftab with President’s ‘Pride of Performance’ ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

11 hours ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

13 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan