Two brothers die while cleaning well

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Two real brothers died while cleaning a well at a village Melidug in Tehsil Timargara here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 the victims, identified as brothers Shoaib Muhammad Umar 22 and Sohail Umar 26 had gone to clean a well but lost consciousness after allegedly inhaling the toxic gases.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, pulled out the victims rushed them to district headquarters hospital Timargara in an ambulance while giving them first aid on the way. However the doctors declared both the brothers dead.