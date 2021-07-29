Two brothers died, friend injured in road accident

Two brothers were died and friend sustained serious injuries in collusion between car and motorcycle in chok Sarwer Shaheed police limits on Thursday noon. The accident occurred at chok munda toll plaza 12 km away from Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Two brothers were died and friend sustained serious injuries in collusion between car and motorcycle in chok Sarwer Shaheed police limits on Thursday noon. The accident occurred at chok munda toll plaza 12 km away from Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, three men namely Mazhar S/o Sher Ahmed of (35), Zulfiqar S/o Sher Ahmed (55) and Ijaz residents of Muzaffargarh were heading to Multan from Muzaffargarh on motorbike, when they reached near chok munda toll plaza their motorbike collided with a speedy car coming from opposite side.

As a result, Mazhar and Zulfiqar died on the spot because of receiving head injuries, while Ijaz was wounded badly.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil headquarter hospital (THQ) chok Sarwer Shaheed for legal formalities. Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Kmr/taq/1516 hrs