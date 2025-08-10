Open Menu

Two Brothers Died While Bathing In Drain In Bhimber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Two brothers died while bathing in drain in Bhimber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Two brothers drowned while bathing in a drain in the Samahni area of Bhimber Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and police, the victims were identified as Muhammad Isa and Muhammad Musa.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered the bodies from the water.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

1 hour ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

2 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

3 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

4 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

5 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan