Two brothers died while bathing in drain in Bhimber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Two brothers drowned while bathing in a drain in the Samahni area of Bhimber Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and police, the victims were identified as Muhammad Isa and Muhammad Musa.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered the bodies from the water.