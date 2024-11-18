Two Brothers Died,one Injured In A Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Two brothers were crushed to death and other individual sustained injured in a road mishap here at Langar Sarai Jhang road on Monday .
According to rescue officials,Sajjad(20) and Aqeel(17) along with their companion Muhammad Saqlain was riding a motorcycle when an unidentified speeding vehicle hits him severely.
As a result,both brothers died on the spot and their companion Muhammad Saqlain was seriously injured.
Rescue teams shifted the injured victim to the district hospital while the deceased were handed over to their families.
The local police started investigation for arrest of the vehicle driver who managed to escape from the scene.
