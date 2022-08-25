UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Dies As Lighting Struck In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Two brothers on Thursday killed as lightning struck them in Sukkur.

As per local Police, the lightning struck in a neighboring village of Saleh Putt, Sukkur, killing two brothers on the spot.

Police told the deceased were named Muhamad Raza and Ali Raza, who were brothers.

It is to mention here that several areas of Sukkur were still submerged with rainwater after heavy downpours lashed Sindh's third biggest city.

