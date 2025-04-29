Open Menu

Two Brothers Drown In Haro River, Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Two brothers drown in Haro River, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a fateful incident, two brothers drowned while bathing in Haro River near Tarnawa Bridge in Haripur district on Tuesday.

Police said bodies of the victims were recovered with the help of local residents and Rescue 1122 teams.

The deceased have been identified as Hamid Ali and Farooq Ali.

Both the brothers belonged to Akhori village in the Attock district. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Khanpur Police have initiated legal proceedings into the incident.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

1 hour ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

16 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

16 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

16 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan