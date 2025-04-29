Two brothers drown in Haro River, Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a fateful incident, two brothers drowned while bathing in Haro River near Tarnawa Bridge in Haripur district on Tuesday.

Police said bodies of the victims were recovered with the help of local residents and Rescue 1122 teams.

The deceased have been identified as Hamid Ali and Farooq Ali.

Both the brothers belonged to Akhori village in the Attock district. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Khanpur Police have initiated legal proceedings into the incident.

