Two Brothers Drown In Haro River, Haripur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a fateful incident, two brothers drowned while bathing in Haro River near Tarnawa Bridge in Haripur district on Tuesday.
Police said bodies of the victims were recovered with the help of local residents and Rescue 1122 teams.
The deceased have been identified as Hamid Ali and Farooq Ali.
Both the brothers belonged to Akhori village in the Attock district. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Khanpur Police have initiated legal proceedings into the incident.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals3 minutes ago
-
NA panel reviews SAFRON performance, local bodies’ devolution in AJK3 minutes ago
-
India used to allege Pakistan for own political, electoral gains: Former Foreign Secretary3 minutes ago
-
Open court held at FBR Dera office to resolve traders’ tax-related issues3 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown in Haro River, Haripur3 minutes ago
-
Health dept holds awareness walk23 minutes ago
-
3-member bike lifters’ gang busted, 20 motorcycles recovered23 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony33 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished33 minutes ago
-
Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness33 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador see off first Hajj flight under ‘Road to Makkah’ in ..33 minutes ago
-
DC approves 5 official cattle markets; no animal sales allowed outside designated markets43 minutes ago