Two Brothers Drown Into River
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Two young brothers drowned into Indus River while swimming in Kacha Yaro-khel area.
According to police, a young boy was drowning into river while swimming in it and his brother also jumped into water in a bid to save the former but both of them drowned.
The local people retrieved the bodies of both children, who were identified as 9-year-old Wajahat Ullah son of Sadat Ullah and his brother 12-year-old Junaid, residents of Mohallah Khanki Khel.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK4 minutes ago
-
Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, 23 terrorists killed in three separate IBOs: ISPR4 minutes ago
-
PO held from Saudi Arabia4 minutes ago
-
DC for special attention on cotton crop4 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Zoo admin takes measures to mitigate impacts of heat wave on animals, birds14 minutes ago
-
Education dept serves recruitment schedule for children of ex-service personal14 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
Tough contest anticipated in upcoming SCCI’s elections as new alliance of business community forme ..24 minutes ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 0.7 mln imposed on overpricing24 minutes ago
-
57th meeting of IUB Academic Council held34 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue surveillance in city34 minutes ago
-
Gold ornaments looted in heist34 minutes ago