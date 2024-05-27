Open Menu

Two Brothers Drown Into River

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two brothers drown into river

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Two young brothers drowned into Indus River while swimming in Kacha Yaro-khel area.

According to police, a young boy was drowning into river while swimming in it and his brother also jumped into water in a bid to save the former but both of them drowned.

The local people retrieved the bodies of both children, who were identified as 9-year-old Wajahat Ullah son of Sadat Ullah and his brother 12-year-old Junaid, residents of Mohallah Khanki Khel.

APP/akt

