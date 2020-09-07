Two brothers drown to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Two young brothers drowned to death in rain water while saving each other.

According to reports, a tragic incident occurred in the village dediabaar of taluka islamkot when two brothers identified as 17-years-old Rehmatullah and Muharam s/o Kandero were swimming in rain water when one of them slipped and other tried to save him but drowned.