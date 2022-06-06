Two brothers drowned in Badray Canal

Two brothers were drowned while taking bath to beat the scorching heat in Badray Canal, at village Bangladesh Banda here Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Two brothers were drowned while taking bath to beat the scorching heat in Badray Canal, at village Bangladesh Banda here Monday.

According to Rescue1122 Swabi, two brothers identified as Abdul Wadud (28) and Abdul Waheed (26) were drowned in a deep area of the canal.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving the information and recovered both the bodies.

The bodies were handed over to their family after completing medico legal formalities, the sources said.