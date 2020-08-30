Two brothers drowned in Bolan stream

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Two real brothers drowned into a stream of Bolan while making a picnic in the area on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, both victims were swimming in the stream when they drowned it.

The bodies of the deceased were taken by the rescue team. The bodies shifted to Dhadar Hosptial where both bodies of the deceased were sent to Civil hospital for further medico-legal formalities. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.