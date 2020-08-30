UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Brothers Drowned In Bolan Stream

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Two brothers drowned in Bolan stream

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Two real brothers drowned into a stream of Bolan while making a picnic in the area on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, both victims were swimming in the stream when they drowned it.

The bodies of the deceased were taken by the rescue team. The bodies shifted to Dhadar Hosptial where both bodies of the deceased were sent to Civil hospital for further medico-legal formalities. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Bolan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water sec ..

47 minutes ago

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

1 hour ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

1 hour ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.