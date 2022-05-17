Two brothers drowned in Zaibi Dam

Two brothers were drowned while bathing in Zaibi Dam, Rescue sources told here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Two brothers were drowned while bathing in Zaibi Dam, Rescue sources told here on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said that bodies of both persons were recovered from the dam by divers and later sent to their respective areas.

The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Hafeezullah and four-year-old, Abdul Halim.