Two brothers electrocuted in mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two brothers were electrocuted in a mishap reported at Chowk Shaheedan area of the city here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year old Maani along with his brother Yousaf (22) were busy in repairing work of electricity wires to restore electricity connection in their home.

All of a sudden, one of them touched the main wires and received electric shock. Meanwhile, his brother attempted to save him.

Resultantly, both received electric shock and died on the spot.