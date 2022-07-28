UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Electrocuted In Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Two brothers were electrocuted in a mishap reported at Chowk Shaheedan area of the city here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two brothers were electrocuted in a mishap reported at Chowk Shaheedan area of the city here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year old Maani along with his brother Yousaf (22) were busy in repairing work of electricity wires to restore electricity connection in their home.

All of a sudden, one of them touched the main wires and received electric shock. Meanwhile, his brother attempted to save him.

Resultantly, both received electric shock and died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

