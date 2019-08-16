UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Electrocuted In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:03 PM

Two brothers electrocuted in Sargodha

Two youth killed after receiving an electric shock in Wan Bhachran police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) Two youth killed after receiving an electric shock in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said that two brothers Asad Awan and Mustafa Awan r/o village Taangni were spraying the cotton crop with spray machine by sitting on Tractor at Dera Ahmad Khan when the pipe of spray machine touched with electric wire passing over the farms, as a result both Asad and Mustafa injured seriously.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital where they expired.

